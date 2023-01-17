AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 513,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 551,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: The ratings are delayed due to Monday’s holiday. The Raw ratings are scheduled to be released on Wednesday afternoon, the NXT ratings should be available on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite ratings should be available at the usual time on Thursday afternoon. Rampage finished 24th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. The January 14, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.