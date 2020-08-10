8/10 AEW Deadly Draw tournament results: Powell’s live review of Rachael Ellering and Dasha Gonzalez vs. Ivelisse and Diamante, and the final first-round match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW “The Deadly Draw” Tag Tournament (Episode 2)

Taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed August 10, 2020 on the AEW YouTube Page

Tony Schiavone and Veda Scott were on commentary. Schiavone welcomed viewers to the show… The Deadly Draw opening video aired…

Dasha Fuentes hosted a drawing. Big Swole drew, then her tag partner joined her. Dasha said it looked like Big Swole would team up with Lil’ Swole (Nicole Savoy)… Rache Chanel and Leva Bates were revealed as the other team… Shaul Guerrero was the ring announcer and introduced the entrants for the opening match…

1. Big Swole and Lil’ Swole vs. Rache Chanel and Leva Bates (w/Peter Avalon) in a first-round tournament match. Before the match, Bates came out with Avalon and shushed the spectator wrestlers. Schiavone stated that Big Swole was having her first match since being suspended (this match must have been taped before last week’s Dynamite).

Lil’ Swole got overly excited and threw punches at Chanel at ringside. Big Swole put Lil’ Swole on her shoulders and carried her back to their corner. Later, Big Swole had Bates pinned, but Chanel broke it up with a kick. Bates was double-teamed by the Swoles, then Big Swole scored the pin…

Big Swole and Lil’ Swole defeated Rache Chanel and Leva Bates in 8:55 to advance to the semifinals.

Powell’s POV: A rough match even when compared to last week’s matches. I know Nicole Savoy has worked as Lil’ Swole in the past, but I can’t say that the gimmick did anything for me. Hopefully that name will go away once the tournament concludes and she can be herself.

Ads aired for AEW Heels, the AEW Unrivaled action figures, and the AEW All Out pay-per-view…

Footage aired of Ivelisse drawing her color, which was followed by Diamante revealing herself as her partner…. Footage aired of Madusa informing Dasha that she would wrestle, which was followed by Dasha drawing a color and finding out that her partner would be Rachael Ellering…

2. Rachael Ellering and Dasha vs. Ivelisse and Diamante in a first-round tournament match. It looks like AEW has dropped the Gonzalez last name, as Dasha was introduced by her first name only. Scott recalled that Ivelisse and Diamante recently had a match on Dynamite, which led Schiavone to question how they would function as a team. Scott said it’s not the first time they have teamed together, as they are friends and training partners.

Dasha was isolated for a long stretch. She made a hot tag to Ellering, who worked over both opponents and got a near fall on Ivelisse. Ellering performed a Russian leg sweep on Ivelisse and then performed a spinning leg drop from the middle rope and had the pin, but Diamante broke it up. Dasha tagged in again and was kicked by Ivelisse, who tagged in her partner.

Diamante performed a Stunner on Dasha, then kicked Ellering from the apron. Diamante covered Dasha for two, then tagged out. Ivelisse hit a Canadian Destroyer on Dahsa and pinned her…

Ivelisse and Diamante defeated Rachael Ellering and Dasha in 10:15 to advance to the semifinals.

Alex Marvez interviewed Big Swole and Lil’ Swole backstage. Big Swole said Lil’ Swole is family. Marvez said he wouldn’t want to face them in the semifinals…

There was a hard cut to Marvez interviewing Dasha, who said she was looking forward to this experience for a long time. She said her loss wasn’t something terrible, it was a staring point. She said she felt comfortable being in the ring with Ellering and said they’ve known each other a long time. She said she hopes it’s not her last time in the ring…

Marvez interviewed Ivelisse and Diamante about teaming together despite their recent match on Dynamite. Ivelisse spoke about how they have mutual respect…

Schiavone hyped Big Swole and Lil’ Swole vs. Brandi Rhodes and Allie, and Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay for next week’s semifinals…

Powell’s POV: Dasha is athletic. Unfortunately, her basic offense looked pretty bad. I was genuinely looking forward to seeing how she would do, but this was not a good outing for her. On the bright side, I like the Ivelisse and Diamante pairing and the right team went over. Hopefully the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be better than the rough first-round matches.



