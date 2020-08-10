ROH airing Death Before Dishonor in September

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced the “Death Before Dishonor” pay-per-view for Friday, September 25. Quinn McKay stated in a YouTube video (see below) that the show will feature some of the best matches from Death Before Dishonor’s past along with current ROH stars commenting while watching along with the show.

Powell’s POV: ROH’s first cancelled events were the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view and the ROH Past vs. Present events that were scheduled for March 13-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live. They have been doing a lot on social media during the pandemic, but it does not appear as though this will be the official return to first-run action. McKay’s comments on the Death Before Dishonor event start around the 9:35 mark of the video.



