WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show featuring a pair of Money in the Bank qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.885 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.919 viewers. The final number was down from the previous episode’s 2.005 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished tied for two other networks for first place in the male 18-49 demographic, but only one non-CW network show finished lower in the 18-49 adult demographic.



