AEW Being The Elite video: Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler, Cody and Tony Schiavone, Luchasaurus, Private Party, Hangman Page

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released episode 202 of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The show includes Matt Hardy explaining a false finish, then Brandon Cutler takes moves and “an old carny trick” from Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. The Bucks also play a game of “BTE” on the basketball court, Cody and Tony Schiavone check in with Quarantine Confessions, Luchasaurus bumps into an old friend, Taz talks with Benigno Bodega, Private Party checks in from home, and Hangman Page returns to the show.



