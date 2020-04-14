WWE Raw preview: Three men’s Money in the Bank qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-MVP vs. Apollo Crews in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Powell’s POV: The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 10. WWE also announced that Daniel Bryan will be in a MITB qualifier on Friday’s Smackdown. Monday’s Raw will air live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



