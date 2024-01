IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cora Jade (Brianna Coda) tore her ACL during an NXT live event match on Saturday. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reported the ACL tear, which Jade suffered the injury during a match with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Powell’s POV: Neither Jade nor WWE have officially confirmed the severity of the injury. Jade was injured the night before her 23rd birthday. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.