NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver Night Two poll results for best match and letter grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Thursday’s NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver Night Two event received a majority A grade from 54 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 41 percent of the vote. Only six percent of the vote grave the show an average or below average grade.

-73 percent of the voters gave Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match the best match of the night nod. Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship finished a distant second with 15 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave night two an B grade, and I agree with the readers’ choice for best match of the night. We’ll have the poll results for night two available later today. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.