By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A&E has renewed WWF LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments. Read more details at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: I am mildly surprised by the early renewal of LFG given that the show hasn’t performed as well as the series of biography shows that the network ran on various WWE personalities.