Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Lee Moriarty vs. Cheeseburger for the ROH Pure Title, Matt Mako vs. Timothy Thatcher for the LOL Citywide Title, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Vicki Venuto

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across three different recent indy shows.

Chicago Style Wrestling “Force of Will” in Franklin Park, Illinois, at VFW Post 5040, on April 17, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their usual venue. It’s packed with a crowd of 200. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. Solomon Tupu came down to the ring to open the show. Tupu just won the title from Conan Lycan, and he showed off his belt. He vowed to be a fighting champion who would give fans the type of matches they deserve! Out of the back came Victor Iniestra, and suddenly we have our first match!

Solomon Tupu vs. Victor Iniestra for the CSW Title. Solomon isn’t as big as Bronson Reed, but they have similar builds and overall looks; he’s much bigger than Iniestra. Tupu hit a hard headbutt. A ref ran in, called for the bell, and we’re underway! Tupu hip-tossed him across the ring, then hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Iniestra hit a DDT for a nearfall, and he choked Tupu in the ropes. Tupu hit some clotheslines, a uranage, and a senton for a nearfall at 4:00. Iniestra tried to pick him up, but he collapsed, and Tupu got a nearfall.

Iniestra hit a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. They rolled to the floor at 7:00 and brawled to the back. Iniestra climbed onto the entrance beams and hit a flip dive onto Tupu and some security guards. He threw Tupu into the ring and got a nearfall. Iniestra missed a Lionsault, but he hit a fallaway slam at 9:00. Tupu hit a running body block that leveled Iniestra. Tupu hit a massive frog splash for the pin! Fun opener; that’s a great way to start a show.

Solomon Tupu defeated Victor Iniestra to retain the CSW Title at 9:39.

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Haven Harris for the CSW Women’s Title. Haven just appeared on the AEW Collision from Iowa in March. Ruiz has wrestled in TNA; she’s a short powerhouse, and she’s had several matches in New England recently, too. A commentator noted that Ruiz participated in the “Lodestone” event with Bayley. Before the match began, we saw a video from Shazza McKenzie, from her hotel room with the Vegas mountains in the background. (This is Mania week!) She still has possession of Ruiz’ belt! They locked up, and Haven is maybe 5’10” and perhaps nine inches taller.

They immediately tied up on the mat. They traded armdrags. They got up and traded loud overhand chops. Ruiz slapped her in the face at 2:00, so Haven returned a slap! Haven hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Ruiz hit a huracanrana and a shotgun dropkick. She hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Haven hit a splash into the corner, then a flip out of the corner and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. She hit a superkick at 7:30. Lili hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action.

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz defeated Haven Harris for the CSW Women’s Title at 8:19.

* Aminah Belmont couldn’t make it for the next match…

Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee vs. Tori Fox and a mystery partner. I haven’t seen Fox before; she’s thin with long blonde (almost white!) hair and immediately made me think of a young Angelina Love when I first saw her before she joined TNA, or a bit like former NXT GM Stevie Turner. (Cagematch.net shows this was her 31st-ever match). Alfonso Gonzalez (a chubby kid who is a regular in nearby Freelance Wrestling) came to the ring and offered to team with Fox. Lee (who is taller) attacked Gonzalez, while Heather brawled with Fox. Heather hit a trustfall onto the heels, and Maggie hit a flip dive onto the heels! We got a bell at 00:51 to officially begin!

Maggie hit a senton on Fox for a nearfall. Gonzalez tagged in and hit a knee lift to Maggie’s gut. She hit her mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall at 2:30. The Elegance Brand hit stereo knee strikes to his jaw. Alfonso hit a backbreaker over his knee on Heather at 4:00, and the heels worked Reckless over. Alfonso pulled Maggie off the apron so she couldn’t tag in. Fox nailed a spin kick to Heather’s cheek for a nearfall at 5:30. Heather unloaded some hard blows to his chest, then a stunner. Maggie got the hot tag and hit a running neckbreaker on Alfonso, then a German Suplex.

Maggie hit a running kick to the side of his head, then she hit the Sabin-style Cradle Shock on Fox for a nearfall. Maggie slammed Heather onto Fox for a nearfall at 7:30. Fox hit a Flatliner move for a nearfall on Heather. Heather hit a second-rope moonsault on Gonzalez, and Maggie hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:00, but Fox made the save! Fox hit a Lungblower to Lee’s chest. Gonzalez hit a TKO stunner on Maggie, but Heather made the save. Alfonso accidentally hit Fox with a clothesline! Heather dropped Gonzalez crotch-first across the top rope. Heather hit a top-rope missile dropkick; they both covered Alfonso for the pin. Fun match.

Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee defeated Tori Fox and Alfonso Gonzalez at 10:31/official time of 9:40.

Jack Valor and Eddie Grayson vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft for the CSW Tag Team Titles. This was the main event. I believe Bang and Matthews STILL hold FOUR sets of tag titles, so they could make it five tonight! Apparently Valor and Grayson have signed with NWA; I wasn’t aware of that. They both still look like they are 18, and I can’t believe that neither has reached 21 yet. Grayson and Holdcraft opened. Bang jumped in and tied up with Grayson, and Bang hit a huracanrana. Valor (no shirt) battled August and hit a dropkick. Those two fought on the floor. Everyone started hitting dives to the floor.

Holdcraft threw teammate 12-Gauge, but the other four caught him and threw him back into the ring. Holdcraft tried again, but this time, everyone moved, and 12-Gauge crashed to the floor. Funny. Valor’s team and Bang’s team fought in the ring. Valor hit a Lionsault at 3:30. The Hype began working over Valor in their corner. Matthews hit a half-nelson suplex on Valor. Bang and Matthews hit stereo dropkicks on Valor for a nearfall at 5:30. Valor hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner. Grayson got in, pulled down the straps of his singlet, and hit some running splashes in opposite corners.

Valor hit a spear for a nearfall at 7:00. Grayson hit a superkick on Hunter. Hunter caught Grayson and hit a powerslam. Bang and Matthews hit their team double stomps to Valor’s back at 8:30. Bang nailed the Spears Tower for a nearfall. Valor hit a top-rope Blockbuster move that knocked several guys down at 10:30. Valor hit a flying stunner. Bang again tried to hit the Spears Tower, but this time, Grayson hit a superkick. Grayson hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall.

Valor accidentally kicked the ref in the head! The champs hit a team Styles Clash move on Bang for a visual pin at 13:00, but we had no ref! Matthews hit a low blow on Valor, and he struck Grayson in the head with a title belt for a nearfall. Two refs were arguing. Valor hit a Myron Reed-style flying stunner over the ropes and to the floor. In the ring, Grayson hit a running Claymore Kick. However, 12-Gauge rolled up Grayson for a clean flash pin out of nowhere! New champions!

“The Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft defeated Jack Valor and Eddie Grayson and Davey Bang and August Matthews to win the CSW Tag Team Titles at 14:33.

Pro Wrestling Entertainment “Expelled” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Bok Building on April 4, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This venue is a big, open gym. The crowd was maybe 200. (Not enough people sat across from the hard camera.) The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. The ring announcer’s mic is echoing, and I cannot comprehend anything he’s saying. Brian W. Tosh and JA provided commentary.

* I learned about this show because of the next match. These two teams faced each other last weekend, and I wondered if they had fought before. I searched and found out that not only had they faced each other just three weeks earlier, but the show was available on YouTube!

“Post Game” Vinny Talotta and Mike Walker vs. “Bustah and The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Cagematch.net indicates this is a first-time-ever tag bout, and they are easily both top 10 in the Northeast. This is the show opener! The commentators agreed it could steal the show. Price and Walker opened with standing switches, and they tied each other up on the mat. Talotta entered at 2:30 to face Oliver. Jordan hit a dropkick. Vinny hit a fallaway slam on Alec and speared him into the corner. PG began working over Alec in their corner.

Oliver got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then a German Suplex on Walker for a nearfall at 7:00. Walker and Jordan traded blows, and Jordan hit a superkick. Mike hit a clothesline. Oliver nailed a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Mike hit a Lungblower to the face on Jordan, and they were both down. Alec tagged in at 9:30 and traded punches with Talotta. Alec hit a pop-up dropkick on Vinny, and they were both down. Yes, this is as good as I hoped. Walker and Oliver got back in and traded chops. Oliver got a creative rollup for a nearfall. Vinny hit a twisting uranage on Oliver for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Price tagged back in and battled Walker, then Talotta, hitting chops on each opponent. All four traded punches. Talotta hit a spear on Alec at 13:00. Talotta tossed Walker to the floor onto Oliver and Price. In the ring, Walker hit a frog splash on Price, but Oliver made the save. Price flipped Walker into Talotta! Bustah and the Brain hit some quick team moves. Price dove through the ropes deep into the crowd! In the ring, Oliver and Price hit a team faceplant slam on Walker for the pin. Awesome stuff.

“Bustah and The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Post Game” Vinny Talotta and “Miami” Mike Walker at 14:51.

* Oliver got on the mic and put their opponents over, and the crowd chanted “Post Game!” Some kids I’ve never seen before hit the ring and attacked both Post Game and Bustah and The Brain. “We do not need to see this in PWE!” the commentator shouted. Pat Dynamite is one of them; he used to be in Oliver’s “Young Dumb and Broke” faction.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. “Vicious” Vicki Venuto. This was the co-main event. I’ve only seen Vickie a few times. Steve Maclin joined commentary, saying (at the time) he wasn’t cleared, so he’s just being safe, and he apologized he couldn’t wrestle. He said it’s the first time he’s called one of his wife’s matches! Deonna wore her white-and-silver gear and got a nice pop. Maclin listed off all of Deonna’s many title reigns; the other guys needled him for knowing all the stats so well. They locked up, and they appear to be roughly the same height.

They twisted each other’s left arm and traded standing switches. Vicki hit some punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. She hit a snap suplex at 2:30. Maclin talked about going to ECW shows as a kid. The women fought to the floor. Deonna threw her into the ring post. They got in the ring, and Deonna stomped on the elbow and got a nearfall at 4:00. She immediately tied Vicki’s arm in the ropes and was in charge, and she yelled at the ref for admonishing her. “You aren’t winning a battle of words with my wife,” Maclin said. He added that it’s a first-time meeting.

Deonna held onto the left arm and repeatedly stomped on Vicki! They hit stereo clotheslines at 6:30, and they were both down. Deonna speared her into a corner. Vicki hit a basement dropkick. Deonna hit a Russian Leg Sweep and rolled into a Fujiwara Armbar at 8:30. Deonna went for a Gotch-style piledriver but Vicki blocked it. They traded forearm strikes. Vicki hit a stunner for a nearfall. Vicki set up for a move, but Deonna dragged her to the mat and again applied the Fujiwara Armbar. Deonna hit Maclin’s double-arm DDT for the pin! “She did it for you!” a commentator said to Maclin.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated “Vicious” Vicki Venuto at 10:19.

* Matt Stryker replaced Maclin as special guest commentator for the main event. Stryker said he wants to see the young, rising talent.

Griffin McCoy vs. Juni Underwood vs. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill for the vacant PWE Title. I’ve seen a lot of all three guys this year; O’Neill has been on nearly every show Price and Oliver have been on this year. McCoy is maybe 6’2″ and taller than the others, and he’s always the heel. He knocked Ryan down with a shoulder tackle. Juni knocked McCoy down with a shoulder tackle, and we had a standoff at 1:30. The crowd has chosen to back O’Neill. The babyfaces took turns chopping McCoy. Griffin tossed Ryan to the floor, then he battled Juni in the ring.

Juni whipped him into a corner at 3:30. Ryan got back in and battled McCoy, hitting a springboard twisting crossbody block on Griffin. The babyfaces again worked together, punching Griffin in the corner at 5:00. However, McCoy hit a double powerbomb on them! McCoy hit some Yes Kicks while Juni was tied in the ropes. He planted his knee in Juni’s spine. O’Neill finally got back in and applied a sleeper on McCoy. They had a three-way submission spot; McCoy finally reached the ropes at 8:30 to break it.

They went to the floor, where McCoy and Juni took turns chopping O’Neill. McCoy hit a running dropkick as O’Neill was seated in the front row at 11:30. The commentators noted that Ryan’s parents were in the crowd. Juni whipped McCoy into rows of chairs. O’Neill hit a flying splash off the ring steps. They got back into the ring, and they hit stereo clotheslines; they popped up, all hit a stereo spin kick to the head, and were all down at 13:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Juni hit a running kick on O’Neill in a corner. Juni tied McCoy in the Tree of Woe and kicked him, and Juni got a nearfall at 15:30. Ryan hit a clothesline and was fired up. He hit a splash on Juni in one corner, then one on McCoy in another corner. Griffin hit a dropkick onto both guys. Griffin dove through the ropes onto Ryan at 17:00. Ryan hit a flip dive to the floor onto both guys. McCoy hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Ryan on the ring steps at 18:30! In the ring, McCoy hit a top-rope double stomp for a believable nearfall, but Juni made the save.

Ryan rolled to the floor; Juni and Griffin traded forearm strikes. McCoy hit a spinning back fist. Juni hit a half nelson suplex, so McCoy hit one. Juni hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 20:30. Ryan got up and hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both opponents. He hit a Cleopatra Stunner on McCoy, then a Canadian Destroyer on Juni for a believable nearfall. Wow, this has been fun. McCoy hit a double German Suplex at 22:30! He got a nearfall on each guy.

Juni caught McCoy with a superkick, then a surprise kick and a Helluva Kick, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, but Ryan hit a Swanton Bomb to break it up. Ryan hit a spin kick to Juni’s head, then a Swanton Bomb. McCoy hit a Cody-style springboard Disaster Kick to pin O’Neill. That was an absolute blast — three young studs with motors who just had a 25-minute sprint of a match.

Griffin McCoy defeated “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill and Juni Underwood at 25:02 to win the vacant PWE Title.

Labor of Love “The Exhibition” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Icebox Project Space, on April 25, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is a large, plain white room — I am fairly certain I haven’t seen this venue before. The crowd is large, perhaps 300. Jordan Castle provided commentary.

“The Best Bros” Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga vs. “The Outfielders” Shea McCoy and Weber Hatfield. This was the show opener. Baliyan and Mei are a regular intergender tag team, and they always crack me up — and I’m not someone who usually likes comedy in my wrestling. (If you are unfamiliar with them, you might recall they often would accompany Emi Sakura to the ring for AEW matches). I’ve seen the Outfielders just a few times, and I recently reviewed a solo match for Shea. They did a four-way test of strength to open, and they got the ref involved, too.

The women locked up. Akki got in, and he did the ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift on Mei, then dropped Mei onto Shea for a nearfall. Shea dropped Akki with a shoulder tackle. Hatfield hit a Cradle Shock on Akki at 3:30. Weber got up, and the guys traded chops. Weber hit a huracanrana. Hatfield and McCoy hit stereo knee strikes on Akki for a nearfall. Akki hit a backbreaker over his knee on Hatfield, then another one at 5:30. The women brawled. Mei hit a top-rope crossbody block.

Mei hit a back-body drop and a double stomp to the chest for a nearfall at 7:30. Mei hopped on Akki’s shoulders. Akki used her feet to strike Weber in the face. Hatfield hopped on McCoy’s shoulders (so HE was on top), and they had a chickenfight. The crowd was loving this silliness. Mei hit a moonsault off of Akki’s shoulders and splashed onto Shea for a nearfall. Akki helped Mei hit a bodyslam. The Best Bros then hit the Dolphin Press (he flips her in the air, and she flips down onto Shea) for the pin. Don’t ask me to explain why their comedy works for me.

“The Best Bros” Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga defeated “The Outfielders” Shea McCoy and Weber Hatfield at 9:42.

Emi Sakura vs. Harley Hudson. WAIT, we have an AEW-contracted talent vs. a TNA talent! I truly couldn’t say the last time I saw Emi wrestle, but it’s definitely been a while. Stalling early on, then Emi dropped her with a LOUD chop at 1:30. Harley did some push-ups, but Emi hit a punt kick on her. Emi locked in a Surfboard and tossed her aside at 3:00. They went to the floor and looped along the walls. Back in the ring, Harley hit some stomps and took control.

Emi hit some intentionally soft chops (think Orange Cassidy), then suddenly a loud one, and they traded chops. Emi hit a swinging faceplant at 6:00, then a running crossbody block in the corner, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Hudson hit a guillotine leg drop on the ring apron and got a nearfall in the ring at 8:00. Emi got a rollup for a nearfall. Emi hit her backbreaker over her knee for the clean pin. Good action. Maybe Emi could be Willow’s next returning foe?

Emi Sakura defeated Harley Hudson at 9:24.

Lee Moriarty vs. Cheeseburger for the ROH Pure Title. Yes, we have an ROH Title match (they actually showed a few seconds of this on last week’s ROH TV show.) This was the “first half main event.” We got the handshake before the bell and a “Both these guys!” chant as they locked up. NO on-screen graphics to show how many rope breaks remain. They immediately tied up on the mat. They got into a test of strength and traded reversals in a knuckle lock.

Lee tied up the left arm; this has been non-descript but not boring, either. Lee applied a Border City Stretch, and Cheeseburger grabbed the ropes at 4:30. Lee held up a finger in CB’s face to hammer home the point. Lee applied an ankle lock. Cheeseburger tied up the left arm, and he climbed on Lee’s back and tied Lee’s arms behind his back. Lee intentionally put his forehead on the ropes for his first rope break at 6:50. CB dropped him with a chop. Lee hit a swinging faceplant.

Lee applied a front guillotine choke, and Cheeseburger used his second rope break at 9:05. Cheeseburger hit a suplex. He hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall, and he applied an STF. Lee used his second rope break at 11:07! Each man has just one left! Lee hit a basement dropkick, and he applied a Camel Clutch; Cheeseburger used his final rope break at 12:20. CB hit a huracanrana. He got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall.

Lee again applied a Border City Stretch, but CB rolled him over for a nearfall! The crowd rallied for Cheeseburger. They got to their feet, and they traded forearm strikes and mixed in some slaps to the face. CB hit a superkick; Lee hit an enzuigiri. He slammed Cheeseburger to the mat and again applied the Border City Stretch. CB grabbed the ropes and pulled himself into the ropes. However, Lee applied a Camel Clutch IN the ropes, with the second rope pushing against Cheeseburger’s back, and Cheeseburger tapped out. Good action.

Lee Moriarty defeated Cheeseburger to retain the ROH Pure Title at 15:55.

Matt Mako vs. Timothy Thatcher for the LOL Citywide Title. Thatcher has a big height and weight advantage. Both of these guys competed in this year’s Bloodsport in Las Vegas, and they have that same authentic mat-based style. They immediately went to the mat, with Thatcher applying a headlock. Jordan Castle just noted the Bloodsport appearances. Thatcher was dominating early on, tying up the arms. He applied a Bow-and-Arrow at 3:30. Mako applied an ankle lock, and Thatcher scrambled to the ropes.

Mako hit a punt kick on the left elbow, and he targeted it and tied up the arm. Mako twisted it in the ropes; Thatcher fell to the floor at 8:30. In the ring, Mako hit a knee drop on the damaged elbow and kept Timothy grounded. Matt hit a snap suplex at 10:00 and applied a cross-armbreaker. Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. He slammed Matt’s elbow into the mat. He snapped Mako’s left elbow.

Matt hit a series of kicks. Thatcher dropped him with a hard slap to the face at 14:00. Thatcher hit a series of European Uppercuts that dropped Mako. Mako hit a Saito Suplex and a running knee for a nearfall at 15:30. Thatcher hit a piledriver. He hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. Mako got the cross-armbreaker applied. He switched to a Rings of Saturn, then back to the cross-armbreaker, and Thatcher frantically tapped out. Good mat-based match; that one will please fans of this style.

Matt Mako defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the LOL Citywide Title at 17:24.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action across these three shows. As I usually note — I wish I had the nine hours to watch all three shows in their entirety, but I think I got a pretty good sample of the action. I’ll go with Bustah and The Brain vs. Post Game as the best match, followed by the Juni three-way from that show, then Cheeseburger vs. Moriarty for third. It was fun to hear Maclin call a Purrazzo match. This would have made a heckuva 11-match show.