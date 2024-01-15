WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a four-way for the WWE Universal Championship

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, 25 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, 26 TBA)

-Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: WWE did not add any entrants to the Rumble matches on Friday’s Smackdown. One can only assume that they will be announcing a number of names for both matches now that we’re less than two weeks away from the show.