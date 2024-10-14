WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-“Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. a debuting tag team

A video package essentially confirmed that the debuting team will be "The Motor City Machine Guns" Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin." Smackdown will be live on Friday from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.