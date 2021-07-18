WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The full card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura)

-AJ Styles and Omos vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Raw Tag Titles.

-(Kickoff Show) Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Join me for live coverage of Money in the Bank tonight beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I on Sunday night. Plus, the Pro Wrestling Boom Live audio show co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay and I will return as a free podcast with your calls welcome on Monday at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net.