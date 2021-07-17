07/17 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary audio review: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa for the Knockouts Championship, Ultimate X for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Chris Sabin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa for the Knockouts Championship, Ultimate X for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Chris Sabin, and more (42:32)…

Click here for the July 17 Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 audio review.

