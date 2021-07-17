Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 17, 2021 CategoriesREADER POLLS Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Vote for the best match Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa for the Knockouts Championship Alexander vs.Williams vs. Miguel vs. Austin vs. Bey vs. Raju in an Ultimate X match Doering and Rhino vs. No Way and Bahh vs. Swann and Mack vs. Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Titles Moose vs. Chris Sabin W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Rosemary for the Knockouts Tag Titles Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Madman Fulton and Mahabali Shera pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsimpact wrestlingpro wrestlingslammiversary
