AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante.
-Danny Limelight vs. Evil Uno.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels.
-JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Trevor Aeon and Kendall Blake.
-Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read.
-Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page.
-Jade Cargill vs. Rache Chanel.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
