AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante.

-Danny Limelight vs. Evil Uno.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels.

-JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Trevor Aeon and Kendall Blake.

-Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read.

-Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page.

-Jade Cargill vs. Rache Chanel.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.