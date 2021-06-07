WWE Raw preview: Battle royal, contract signing, and Alexa’s Playground set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre contract signing for the WWE Championship match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. The Vikings Raiders vs. T-Bar and Mace vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a five-team battle royal for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles.

-Shayna Baszler appears on Alexa’s Playground.

Powell’s POV: I assume the battle royal winners will challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles at Hell in a Cell but nothing is official. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.