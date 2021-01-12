AEW Dark preview: Twelve matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks.

-Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates.

-“The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.

-Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Ryzin and Fuego Del Sol vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. KC Navarro and El Australiano.

-Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia.

-Black Baron and Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country.

-NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price.

-Tay Conti vs. Marti Daniels.

-“The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight, and Vary Morales.

-“Chaos Project” Serpentico and Luther vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.