AEW Dark preview: Twelve matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks.
-Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates.
-“The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.
-Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Ryzin and Fuego Del Sol vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.
-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. KC Navarro and El Australiano.
-Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia.
-Black Baron and Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country.
-NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price.
-Tay Conti vs. Marti Daniels.
-“The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight, and Vary Morales.
-“Chaos Project” Serpentico and Luther vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
Be the first to comment