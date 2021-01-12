Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Brian Blair, Luna Vachon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a non-title match and final hype for the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature “hidden gems” featuring the wrestlers from the Hard To Kill main event, including Kenny Omega and Rich Swann.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The 12-match show includes “Chaos Project” Serpentico and Luther vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-B. Brian Blair is 64.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.