01/11 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Triple H fights Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre’s COVID-19 message and response to Goldberg’s challenge, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Keith Lee and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison

January 11, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Triple H fights Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre’s COVID-19 message and response to Goldberg’s challenge, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Keith Lee and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison, and more (36:33)…

