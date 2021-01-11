01/11 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Triple H fights Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre’s COVID-19 message and response to Goldberg’s challenge, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Keith Lee and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Triple H fights Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre’s COVID-19 message and response to Goldberg’s challenge, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Keith Lee and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison, and more (36:33)…

Click here to stream or download the January 11 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.