WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s NBC/Peacock special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso for the U.S. Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

-Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Powell’s POV: The main event is billed as Goldberg’s retirement match. Saturday Night’s Main Event will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. With AEW All In Texas also taking place today, our coverage plan hinges on when the AEW show ends. If the AEW shows ends by the start of SNME, then I will cover SNME live. If not, then Don Murphy’s review of SNME will be available after the show. Either way, my same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).