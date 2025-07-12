GCW “Boss Of All Bosses” results (7/11): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Atticus Cogar for the GCW Title, Elayna Black vs. Priscilla Kelly, Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW “Boss Of All Bosses”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

July 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, at Gilley’s

This is a large tavern building. Lighting is merely okay. The building is packed with maybe 500. Emil Jay and promoter Brett Lauderdale provided commentary.

* Footage aired of “The Top Play,” the GCW show last weekend that was among the best GCW shows I’ve seen.

1. Bobby Flaco vs. Cappuccino Jones vs. Dulce Tormenta vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Gringo Loco vs. “Fireball” Gavin Ash. I wrote their names in order of introduction. Flaco is the beloved, bald, annoying dork. Never heard of Gavin, who is scrawny and appears to be a teen. Jack hit an enzuigiri on Loco, then a huracanrana. Dulce hit a DDT on Jack. Jones and Jack did some team moves (they are officially a team now in Evolve.) Jack hit a running Shooting Star Press on Loco at 3:30. Ash hit a big senton on Flaco.

Gavin hit an armdrag move on Jack and Jones that defies logic and gravity. Tormenta hit a huracanrana on Loco. She hit a crossbody block to the floor on Jack and Jones. Flaco hit his own crossbody block to the floor. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault and came down HARD on Jones’ face; I hope he’s okay. Jack hit his Sasuke Special dive to the floor at 8:00. Jack and Ash climbed opposite corners and hit stereo Shooting Star Presses for nearfalls. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault on two guys. Jones jumped back in and hit the Decaffinator on Loco.

Tormenta kicked Flaco in the back of the head, and she hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Gavin hit a running kick on Tormenta. Emil said Gavin is 18 and just graduated. Loco nailed the Base Bomb (twisting second-rope powerbomb) and pinned Gavin. (I assumed immediately the kid was eating the pin, and he did!) Good, high-energy opener; disjointed at times, but this is my style of action.

Gringo Loco defeated Bobby Flaco, Cappuccino Jones, Dulce Tormenta, Jack Cartwheel and “Fireball” Gavin Ash at 10:13.

* A video package of Atticus Cogar. He rambled a bit, but he was stressing what I’ve been saying for a while — Effy’s title reign has been pretty underwhelming thus far.

2. Joey Janela vs. Man Like DeReiss (w/Brodie Lee Jr.). During MLD’s never-ending intro, I checked Cagematch.net, and this is a first-time-ever meeting in the ring. Brody Lee Jr. is growing so fast I didn’t recognize him, and I don’t think the crowd did either; he got a nice pop when his name was announced. Fast-paced reversals to open, and DeReiss hit a dropkick. Joey hit a German Suplex. Emil said if they let more people in the building, they’d have issues with the fire marshal. Joey gave a middle finger to Brodie Lee Jr. and was booed. DeReiss hit a back-body drop at 3:00. They fought to the floor and into the crowd. Brodie “helped” whip DeReiss onto Joey.

Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes. DeReiss hit a dropkick. Joey hit a brainbuster move for a nearfall at 5:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and DeReiss hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Joey hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. Joey got a chair, but Brodie got in the ring and took it! Joey swung at Brodie, but Brodie ducked it and hit a satellite DDT, then a clothesline. The crowd was LOVING this. Brodie pulled DeReiss onto Joey for a nearfall. Joey accidentally(?) hit a back elbow in the corner on Brodie and was booed.

DeReiss immediately hit a swinging back suplex on Joey for a believable nearfall. The crowd chanted, “F— you, Joey!” Joey hit a DVD on DeReiss. Joey grabbed Brodie by the back of his head and was LOUDLY booed, and the crowd chanted, “Asshole!” DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner. Brodie accidentally superkicked DeReiss, but then he superkicked Joey. However, Joey hit a package piledriver for the pin. That was fun. Joey and Brodie shook hands, but then Brodie kicked him in the stomach and hit a Canadian Destroyer, and that got a pop.

Joey Janela defeated Man Like DeReiss at 12:01.

* A video package aired of the feud between Shotzi Blackheart and Matt Cardona. Again, this started because Shotzi made a surprise appearance at a GCW hardcore tournament and started calling herself “The Indy God,” and “The Death Match King,” which are terms Cardona has used to describe himself. He ran over her arm with her tank, which is the kayfabe reason she broke her arm. (This feud even spilled over into the Maple Leaf Pro show recently.)

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Matt Cardona in a Garage Beer rules match. Cardona came out first and wore his Indiana Jones-themed gear. Shotzi wore her helmet and still has the cast on her left wrist that reads “Indy God.” We had a loud “F— Cardona!” chant. They took turns playing to the crowd, and of course, it was pretty much 100% behind her.. I don’t know if anyone knows what the stipulation means. She hit a kick to the gut, a stunner, and a nearfall. She hit a top-rope splash to the floor on him at 1:30. They brawled at ringside.

There were cans of Garage Beer on the apron. He opened one and tried to spray it on her but he wound up spewing on fans in the front row. She ripped open his shirt and chopped him as he was seated on a fan’s lap, then she tossed him into a building pillar. They brawled over to the bar. She leapt off the bar and hit a DDT to the floor at 3:30. They got into the ring and he jabbed her in the gut with a chair, then he slammed it across her back. He sat down on the chair and taunted her. She got up and hit some punches, but he hit an Irish Whip and she crashed hard into the corner at 5:30.

Cardona swung the chair, but it ricocheted off the top rope onto his head; the crowd gave him a “you deserve it!” chant. She hit some kicks; she picked up the chair and hit him across the back. She leapt off the chair and splashed onto his back and got a nearfall at 7:00. Cardona threw a chair at her head; I just hate that. (It leaves your hand and you have lost control of what happens.) He got another beer and he poured it down her throat, then he hit a Borski Boot and got a nearfall. Cardona got a case of beer from under the ring, but he accidentally struck the ref with it! Shotzi hit an Unprettier for a visual pin at 9:30 but we had no ref.

Cardona hit three or four low blow uppercuts but she no-sold them, and she hit her own low blow uppercut. She hit a DDT onto the folded chair for a visual pin, but Mance Warner suddenly appeared and pulled the ref to the floor! Mance and Shotzi argued, and he got in the ring. Mance opened a beer but accidentally sprayed Matt with it! Shotzi got a rollup for the flash pin! Mance and Matt continued to stomp on her after the bell. “This is disgusting,” Emil said. Ricky Morton ran in for the save!

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Matt Cardona at 10:49.

* Mance got on the mic and said he’s been waiting for years to fight Morton!

4. Ricky Morton vs. Mance Warner. The bell rang, but Kerry Morton rolled into the ring behind his dad and swung at Ricky! Ricky ducked it and slapped his son. Mance got in the ring. We had the sound of Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive,” which can only mean one thing… 1 Called Manders is hitting the ring! This became a tag match at 1:00 even! (I’m leaving the clock running.) Ricky dove onto the heels! Manders and Kerry brawled at ringside. Manders unloaded some chops on Mance Warner. They got in the ring; Mance hit Manders with a chair to the back at 3:30.

Mance stomped on Manders’ hand and the heels worked the Iowa cowboy over. Manders hit a flying buttdrop to the chest at 7:00. He traded blows with Manders. Manders hit a double clothesline. Morton got the hot tag and he “clotheslined” Mance to the floor. (It didn’t look good but the crowd was forgiving!) A door was slid into the ring and set up in the corner. Manders put Mance on his shoulder and hit the Oklahoma Stampede through the door. Kerry immediately hit a blow on Manders. However, Ricky hit a Canadian Destroyer on Kerry and pinned his son. Fun.

Ricky Morton & 1 Called Manders defeated Kerry Morton & Mance Warner at 9:19.

* Mad Dog Connelly got in the ring behind Manders and struck him with his dog collar. They fought on the floor and to the back!

* A video package showed the history of the feud between Sam Stackhouse and his former best friend, KJ Orso (f/k/a Fuego Del Sol.) Seriously… GCW is doing some fantastic video packages.

5. KJ Orso vs. Sam Stackhouse in an I Quit Match. They traded blows, and Sam hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw at 2:30. They brawled at ringside. Lauderdale said they are officially sold out now and have turned people away. Sam let some kids in the front row chop Orso. Sam ripped off his shirt and set up for a dive, but KJ struck him with a chain at 6:00. Sam stood up and was bleeding heavily from the top of his forehead. That was a deep cut. The crowd chanted profanities at Orso. Stackhouse struck Orso, and now KJ’s face was covered in his own blood. Orso struck Sam across the back with a chair at 9:30, and he set up a door bridge.

Sam hit a second-rope fallaway slam through the door bridge at 11:00; the ref asked KJ, but Orso refused to quit. Sam dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. KJ hit a chop block. He stomped on Sam’s hands, pushing them into the tacks! Ouch! Sam hit a sit-out piledriver and they were both down. Sam got a chair. KJ shouted “I’m sorry,” but then he threw thumbtacks at him and hit a DDT. Sam refused to quit. KJ pushed more doors into the ring at 15:30, and he set up another door bridge. Sam slammed him onto the thumbtacks, but KJ refused to quit at 17:30. Sam climbed the ropes, but KJ jumped up and hit a low blow uppercut.

KJ hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer, sending them crashing through the door bridge at 19:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant, then “this is awesome!” KJ got a roll of thick, black duct tape and tied Sam’s right wrist to the ropes. KJ stomped on Sam’s head and he applied a crossface. He slapped Sam and shouted, “You aren’t going to sleep!” Sam hit a uranage with his free arm! KJ unloaded several chairshots to the back, a shoulder, and the head. He then taped the left arm to the rope! Sam still refused to quit! KJ rolled under the ring and got a gusset plate, and he shoved it repeatedly into Sam’s chest! Sam was now bleeding hard from his chest.

KJ pushed the gusset plate into the top of the head. Sam said he forgives KJ, but he refused to quit. Blood was dripping down Sam’s face. Sam’s wife got in the ring and was going to throw in the towel. Sam told her not to throw in the towel. However, KJ pushed her to the mat and threatened to hit her with the chair. Sam shouted that he quit to protect his wife. However, KJ hit a Stomp to her head, even though the match was over! The crowd chanted, “You sick f—!” at KJ. Sam and KJ continued to jaw at each other.

KJ Orso defeated Sam Stackhouse at 25:16.

* Footage aired of the Effy-Charles Mason match from last week, when Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar interfered.

6. “YDNB” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Ninja Mack and Dante Leon for the GCW Tag Team Titles. The champs actually came out first. Dante wrestled for Wrestling Revolver 26 hours earlier. Mack and Price opened; the canvas now had some blood stains from the prior match. I know Mack is only about 5’2″, but he looks particularly small against Price, who is probably 5’11”. They did some quicker moves, and Mack landed in a superhero pose. Oliver and Leon then tagged in at 2:30 and traded standing switches, and Jordan hit a dropkick. Price hit a springboard crossbody block on Leon.

Leon hit a Swanton Bomb on Jordan. The challengers kept Price grounded and in their corner. Leon hit a forearm to the back of the neck at 7:30. Oliver finally got a hot tag, and he dropped Leon with a clothesline. This has been good, but the crowd was still recovering from the prior match. Oliver hit his Cleopatra stunner, then his twisting cross-body block. Mack hit a spin kick to Oliver’s head at 10:00. Leon hit his twisting slam on Oliver for a nearfall. Mack hit a corkscrew splash onto Oliver for a nearfall; Emil and Brett were struggling to call the innovative moves of Mack and Leon.

Leon hit a flip to the floor on Price. In the ring, Mack hit a top-rope diving headbutt on Oliver for a nearfall at 12:30. Leon hit a Sol Snatcher stunner on Oliver for a nearfall. Price and Dante hit simultaneous clotheslines and both went down. Dante hit a DDT on the ring apron on Price. In the ring, Oliver and Mack traded rollup attempts, as Leon and Price took turns kicking their opponents, and suddenly everyone was down at 16:00, and we got a “Tag team wrestling!” chant. Price hit a tornado DDT. Oliver hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Price nailed a Rebound Lariat on Leon, and they were all down again. Oliver hit a twisting uranage on Mack for a nearfall.

Price tagged back in and hit a top-rope doublestomp on Mack, then his pop-up dropkick on Leon, then his springboard Blockbuster. He dove to the floor onto both challengers. They hit a team slam move on Leon for a nearfall at 20:00. Mack went for a moonsault, but Price kicked him in the head. Leon hit a stunner on Price. The champs hit a team flapjack move and pinned Leon. A really, really good match; the crowd wasn’t as hot as you’d hope, but the match was really good.

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated Dante Leon and Ninja Mack to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 21:30.

* A video package aired for Juggalo Championship Wrestling. For some unknown reason, their feud with GCW is still going.

7. Elayna Black vs. Priscilla Kelly. Kelly (f/k/a Gigi Dolan) came out first, then Elayna (f/k/a Cora Jade.) They tied up, and Kelly targeted the left arm. Black hit a huracanrana and a stomp to the back. A few fans rudely chanted how Elayna messed up a move. Kelly did a Bronco Buster in the corner, then a Stinkface, and that drew a reaction. She twisted Elayna’s left wrist and kept her tied up on the mat. She again (rather lewdly) ground her crotch in Elayna’s face as Black was in the ropes.

Elayna fired up and hit some clotheslines and a jumping knee at 5:30, then a stiff forearm to the back for a nearfall. Kelly hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Black hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall. Kelly hit a sideslam for a nearfall and a basement dropkick. Black hit a DDT for the pin. The crowd was surprised that move ended the match, and they weren’t too happy about it.

Elayne Black defeated Priscilla Kelly at 7:25.

* Footage aired of Matt Tremont beating Ultramantis Black last week in a hardcore match. (Again, I just don’t like those matches — there was no storyline between them, so why did they have such a violent match where it looked like they were trying to kill each other?) The video concluded with Bear Bronson making a challenge.

8. Matt Tremont vs. John Wayne Murdoch for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. (We literally just saw Bronson emerge as a new contender, so why would anyone think Murdoch is winning here?) The bell rang, but a huge box of light tubes was brought to the ring before they locked up. Murdoch grabbed the box and put it away under the ring and got booed! What a bloodthirsty crowd! Tremont used a stapler on Murdoch’s shoulder. Murdoch stapled Tremont’s tongue at 3:00. (Such an absurd move. Good luck grabbing someone else’s tongue with your fingers.) Tremont finally hit Murdoch in the head with a light tube.

Tremont hit a back-body drop, sending Murdoch onto a light tube. He shoved a gusset plate into Murdoch’s head, and John was heavily bleeding. This one isn’t for me. Murdoch jabbed a broken light tube into Tremont’s forehead, then he pushed the gusset plate into Tremont’s head at 7:30. Tremont hit a clothesline. Both men were bleeding heavily. Tremont hit a Samoan Drop. They kept hitting each other over the head with weapons. Tremont hit a DVD for the pin. The crowd liked it, anyway. The winner was never once in doubt.

Matt Tremont defeated John Wayne Murdoch to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 13:31.

9. Effy vs. Atticus Cogar (w/Otis Cogar, Christian Napier) for the GCW World Title. Basic brawling early and they went to the floor at 4:30. In the ring, Effy hit three Whoopie Cushion butt splashes to the chest at 7:00, then a Razor’s Edge for a nearfall, another butt splash off the ropes, and a spear. Napier jumped in the ring and attacked Effy at 10:00. (This is the flaw with ‘GCW rules.’ This is all legal, so why did he wait until we’re 10 minutes in before he attacked?) Effy threw door shards from prior matches at Cogar. This crowd was quiet. Napier put a ladder against the ropes, and Atticus pushed Effy into it. Atticus then hit an Air Raid Crash.

1 Called Manders came to ringside at 12:00 to even the odds. Effy stood up, and he was bleeding heavily. Atticus hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall. Matt Tremont now came to ringside, still covered in blood, and he brawled with Otis Cogar. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver on Otis, sending him through a door bridge on the floor. So, we’re finally back to just Effy vs. Atticus in the ring, and they traded slaps to the face. Effy hit a TKO stunner at 15:00 and he applied a submission hold, cranking back on the head. Effy nailed a Stomp to the head. A video played of Charles Manson, but it was just a distraction. It allowed Atticus to plant cooking skewers in Effy’s head. Atticus used a Taser to Effy’s body and got a nearfall at 17:00. Joey Janela suddenly appeared and sprayed mace on Atticus. Effy immediately hit his flying leg lariat to get the pin.

Effy defeated Atticus Cogar to retain the GCW World Title at 17:29.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I’ll stress that I’m more into a violent match when it is warranted — when a feud has reached that level of heat and hatred. So yes, I’ll go with KJ-Stackhouse for best match. It’s clear these two have put so much thought into this storyline, planning out each chapter, each promo, and it’s paying off. Even though the crowd was coming down, the Oliver/Price tag match was really good for second. DeReiss-Janela takes third, and seemingly everyone enjoyed the antics of Brodie Lee Jr. The main event was fine; at least the babyfaces (eventually!) came out to save Effy. I feel bad for Elayna-Priscilla… Elayna slipped on the ropes early on and just a handful of jeering fans really seemed to unnerve them. Not a bad match at all but I think both would have to admit they hoped for a better outcome.