NXT Great American Bash lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held today in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT North American Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame for the Dame for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace

-Jasper Troy vs. Je’Von Evans

-The contract signing for Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of the Great American Bash as the event streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting at 1CT/2ET for the pre-show or the with the main card at 2CT/3ET. John’s same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).