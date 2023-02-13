02/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: The Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley contract signing for Elimination Chamber, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmela vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya, Rick Boogs vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali, Miz TV with Seth Rollins

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley contract signing for Elimination Chamber, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmela vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya, Rick Boogs vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali, Miz TV with Seth Rollins, and more (39:43)…

