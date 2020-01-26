WWE Royal Rumble Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show January 26, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS WWE Royal Rumble Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Royal Rumble Poll: Vote for the best match Men’s Royal Rumble match Women’s Royal Rumble match Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a falls count anywhere match Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Championship Sheamus vs. Shorty G pollcode.com free polls Topicswwewwe royal rumble
Be the first to comment