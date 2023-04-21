WWE Smackdown in Columbus (reports needed), AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE live events (reports needed), Nikki Cross, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten, Pepper Gomez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. The show features the return of Gunther vs. Xavier Woods for the Intercontinental Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Peterson Events Center. The show includes El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown and the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Chelsea Green vs. Piper Niven in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center on Sunday with a live event. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 66.

-Orlando Jordan is 49.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) is 34.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.

-The late Pepper Gomez (Joseph Gomez) was born on April 21, 1967. He died of gastritis at age 77 on May 6, 2004.