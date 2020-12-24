AEW Dynamite for later airing of the Holiday Bash

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 775,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 806,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic with a .32 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 698,000 viewers and finished 40th with a .19 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. The NBA game that preceded Dynamite on TNT topped the cable ratings with 2.003 million viewers and a .80 in the 18-49 demo.