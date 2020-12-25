Christmas night edition of WWE Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, Miro Day, Chris Harris, Rhaka Khan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Merry Christmas to everyone who is celebrating the holiday.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is back on Fox and was taped in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Universal Championship. There is a chance I will cover the show live, but that’s still to be determined due to the holiday. Either way, my members’ exclusive audio review of Smackdown will be available on Saturday.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning. Obviously, with the holiday, there could be a change in plans.

-NJPW Strong is off for the holiday week and will return in 2021.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is February 24 in Newark, New Jersey.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy Miro Day! Miro (Miroslav Barnyashev) is 35.

-Chris Harris is 47. He briefly worked as Braden Walker in WWE.

-Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) is 39.

-The late Wilbur Snyder died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.