NXT TV viewership for week five of NXT 2.0 opposite strong sports competition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 632,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was equal to the 632,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 33rd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The premiere of NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers and the show has lost viewers each week since then until remaining equal this week. That said, the sports competition has been strong the last two weeks with the MLB Playoffs running against both shows, and the NHL season starting with the league’s return to ESPN last night. The MLB games topped the cable ratings with 5.145 million viewers and 3.065 million viewers, and the NHL prime time game delivered 983,000 for ESPN.