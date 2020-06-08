WWE Backlash lineup: Sixth match set for Sunday’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will stream Sunday after being taped Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrision in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. “The IIconcis” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know if you know this, but Edge vs. Orton may be the greatest wrestling match ever. WWE added the WWE Women’s Tag Title match today. Join me for live coverage of WWE Backlash as the show streams on WWE Network on Sunday night. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.



