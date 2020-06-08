06/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 114): Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch.com (Part 2 of 2)

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 114) and guest Bruce Mitchell.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...

