CM Punk teases an appearance at NXT Deadline

December 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk is teasing that he will appear at tonight’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Punk wrote on Instagram that he missed his flight and is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which is hosting tonight’s Deadline event.

Powell’s POV: Punk also mentioned during his Smackdown promo that he intended to speak with Shawn Michaels before he makes his decision on which brand to sign with. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Deadline starting with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET.

