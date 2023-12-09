AEW Collision results (12/9): Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Continental Classic tournament matches, Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 26)

Taped December 5, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Aired December 9, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision open with brief promos from Ethan Page, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo and CJ Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston. Page spoke about his match with Omega as a Canadian battle and noted that he wasn’t feeling his best… The Collision opening theme played…

The broadcast team of Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness checked in from ringside and ran through the scoring and leaderboard for the Continental Classic tournament. They noted that the Danielson vs. Castagnoli match would headline the show…

Entrances for the first tournament match took place with Dasha as the ring announcer…

1. Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. Kelly said Kingston would be “virtually eliminated” if he failed to win. Castagnoli caught Kingston with a kick to start. Kingston came right back with a spinning back fist and a suplex. Castagnoli rolled to the floor. Kingston dove on him and then got him back in the ring and picked up an early two count.

Castagnoli countered a Kingston move attempt with a Neutralizer and got a two count. Castagnoli maintained offensive control and executed a giant swing before putting Kingston in a Sharpshooter. A short time later, Castagnoli dropkicked a seated Kingston in the corner and then covered him for a two count.

Castagnoli continued to be the aggressor and stuffed some Kingston chops with a short-arm clothesline, which led to another two count. Kingston threw a couple of punches before Castagnoli battered him with strikes in the corner. Castagnoli superplexed Kingston for yet another two count heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Castagnoli continued to get the better of Kingston coming out of the break but was unable to put him away. Kingston eventually rallied and threw chops. Castagnoli no-sold them, so Kingston dazed him with a jab. Kingston put Castagnoli down with a clothesline that led to a two count.

Castagnoli fought back and got two near falls before applying an STF. Kingston eventually reached the ropes to break the hold. Kingston stuffed a Ricola Bomb, but Castagnoli dropped him with an uppercut and got another near fall. Both men got to their feet and traded slaps.

Kingston caught Castagnoli with a spinning back fist, which Castagnoli no-sold before hitting Kingston with an uppercut. Kingston dropped him with another spinning back fist and acted shocked when it didn’t get the three count. Kingston connected with another spinning back fist. Kingston hoisted up Castgnoli, who countered into a rollup for a two count. Kingston reversed the pin and got the three count…

Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli in 18:00 to earn three points in the Continental Classic tournament.

Powell’s POV: Another good match in the series between Kingston and Castagnoli. I like the way Kingston fought from underneath for so long early given that this was essentially a do or die match for him in the tournament.

A Jon Moxley promo aired from Wednesday. He spoke about the difficulty of his matches and said they are supposed to be hard in the Continental Classic. Moxley said it’s very costly to stay on top of the industry. Moxley said it was right about now that Swerve Strickland would realize that it’s a price that he’s not willing to pay. Moxley said it would be a long night and suggested that Swerve pack a lunch when they meet on Dynamite…

Schiavone hyped the main event and the upcoming women’s match… [C]

Renee Paquette stood backstage with Hook and asked about his issues with Wheeler Yuta, who walked into the picture. Yuta called Hook a paper champion and said he’s an amateur champion. Yuta said Paquette could be interviewing honorable champions like him. Hook said it was really honorable when he kicked Katsuyori Shibata. Yuta challenged him to a match under FTW rules…

Powell’s POV: So is the unsanctioned FTW Title at stake or are they having a non-title match fought under FTW rules. Of course, it would also help if they actually reminded viewers what FTR rules are.

2. Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez (w/Diamante). Both entrances were televised. Both wrestlers ended up at ringside. Martinez ran Willow into the barricade and then executed a draping neckbreaker off the barricade. [C]