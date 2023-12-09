NXT Deadline results: Moore’s live review of Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Title, Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NA Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Deadline

Streamed December 9, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Aired Live from Bridgeport, CT at the Total Mortgage Arena

Kickoff Show Recap

At the WWE Studio set, the usual kickoff team of Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and Sam Roberts checked in. Matt Camp quickly talked about CM Punk being in the town of the PLE. Separate shots of Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin were shown as they were arriving to the arena. The panel then ran through the advertised PLE card…

The show cut to Bron Breakker talking smack about his Iron Survivor opponents when a unseen interviewer caught up with him…

The panel ran through the Iron Survivor Challenge rules via a bullet point graphic. Camp announced that the number one contendership won in these matches will be for a title shot at the New Years Evil themed show. The panel then gave their thoughts and predictions on the Men’s Iron Survivor match, particularly Trick Williams. They also talked about how Dijak tends to steal the show at any PLE he’s on…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Dijak and asked him on his thoughts on the Iron Survivor Match. Dijak talked about always bringing it on the big stage. He then listed his opponents and how he’s going to destroy them. He even tossed in a cheap jab at Eddy Thorpe, who isn’t in the match…

Megan Morant sent the show to the Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez hype package. The panel gave their subsequent thoughts. The panel then gave their thoughts on the Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King…

Axiom was shown stretching backstage. Nathan Frazer was also warming up…

An ad aired for Raw, featuring CM Punk…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Briggs, Jensen, and Henley about Henley and Briggs’s upcoming Iron Survivor matches. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley talked about being hyped to become number one contenders. Brooks Jensen said he’s proud of Henley and Briggs. Matt Camp ran through the Iron Survivor rules again. The panel then gave their thoughts and predictions on the women’s match…

The panel sent the show to the Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov hype package. The panel then gave their thoguhts and predictions…

John’s Thoughts: So far? I don’t see why they needed to do an hour kickoff show because it’s just them stretching out their kayfabe predictions. It also means they stuffed in more ads for the ad-based Peacock subscribers.

The panel then hyped up the kickoff show match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer…

Entrances for the kickoff show match took place. Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. Side note, it doesn’t quite look like they’ve optimized Axiom’s motion-blur entrance for larger arenas compared to the Performance Center…

1. Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom. Both men started the match with chain wrestling. Axiom took down Frazer with a shoulder tackle. Axiom reversed a leapfrog into a sweet looking ankle lock. Frazer quickly rolled out. Axiom reversed a huracanrana with a cartwheel. Both men soaked up a NXT chant. Frazer turned Axiom inside-out with a running knee. Frazer put Axiom in a deep armbar. Axiom escaped, but ate a dropkick from Frazer.

Vic noted that Frazer has been a bit cocky as of late. Frazer planted Axiom face first into the 2nd buckle with a Flatliner. Axiom reversed an Irish Whip into an Octopus Hold. Frazer got a rope break. Frazer put Axiom in a Cobra Clutch, which Frazer grapevined. Axiom escaped with a rollup. Frazer hit Axiom with a Moonsault Scorpion Death Drop for a nearfall. Axiom recovered and hit Frazer with a PK for a good nearfall.

Frazer got a nearfall off an inside cradle. Axiom crotched Frazer on the top rope in the center. Axiom dumped Frazer to ringside with a flying punch. Axiom then hit Frazer at ringside wtih a Triangle Moonsault. A loud “NXT” chant ensued. Frazer hit Axiom with his signature Superplex into a Final Cut for a nearfall. Axiom avoided a Phoenix Splash and enzuigiri. Frazer caught Axiom with a low hook kick to the jaw.

Frazer was swatted out of the air with a Superkick. Frazer reversed a Golden Ratio with a superkick for a good nearfall. Axiom staggered Frazer on the top rope with a gamengiri. The Spaniard hit Frazer with a Spanish Fly. Axiom hit Frazer with the Golden Ratio Superkick for the victory.

Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer via pinfall in 10:50.

Axiom held out his hand for a handshake. Frazer slapped it away and gave Axiom a hug instead…

John’s Thoughts: Great kickoff match that really got the crowd fired up to start the show. Just like on Tuesday, they made the most of every minute, and they got around ten minutes here. I wouldn’t mind seeing these two work a series of matches to entertain the crowd, maybe even throw in a 15 minute match in there somewhere.

A hype package aired for the Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee which also featured Wes Lee’s emotional speech where he announced his back surgery. The panel then gave their predictions and thoughts with heel Sam Roberts blaming Dragon Lee for nepotism with Rey Mysterio. Megan pointed out that Dom is Rey’s son…

The panel then ran through the advertised PLE Card again…

Main Show Review

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The show immediately started out with HBK Shawn Michaels making his entrance to his Sexy Boy theme. HBK was in his usual business suit and cowboy hat. HBK noted that Deadline is WWE’s last PLE of the Year. HBK did Triple H’s usual “Are You Ready” line to fire up the crowd. Queue Cult of Peronality. CM Punk made his entrance in a pink hoodie.

John’s Thoughts: It’s still a bit surreal. A few months ago I’m reviewing an episode CM Punk’s personal show AEW Collision, and now CM Punk is on NXT counter-programming his old TV show.

CM Punk joked and wondered if they need to drop the Suck It line. Punk said it’s surreal that he’s making up with HBK now. Punk noted that he’s also made up with Triple H and it’s all about healing now. Punk said he has good and bad news. Punk said the good thing about not remembering what they have to say is they can have random moments like taking a selfie with his childhood hero HBK. Punk said people wanted to know if he’s going to be on Raw or Smackdown.

The crowd booed that and did a NXT Chant. Punk then teased signing with NXT. Punk soaked in NXT chants. Cult of Personality then cut in. Guess it was time for Punk to wrap it up…

The intro video aired for NXT Deadline 2023…

John’s Thoughts: The Punk feel good honeymoon tour continues. Similar to his start in AEW, he’s sticking around in “happy to be back” mode. Once Punk makes his decision, I hope he moves away from this happy mode. I can almost guarantee you that Punk’s not “signing” with NXT, especially when Raw and Smackdown stars are freely able to wrestle programs in NXT without being signed like NXT is WWE’s Switzerland.

Vic Joseph introduced the show. The show then started with Rey Mysterio making his entrance. Rey was on crutches due to his recent leg surgery. Right behind him, was Dragon Lee, who hugged Rey up the ramp. Dragon Lee then made his full entrance. Dominik Mysterio made his entrance. Rey Mysterio joined Booker T and Vic Joseph on the commentary table where Vic noted that Dom was out without any of Judgement Day. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in-ring introductions. Dom threw a t-shirt in the face of Dragon before the match…

1. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee (w/Rey Mysterio) for the NXT North American Championship. A “We want Mami” chant ensued. Dragon Lee dumped Dom to ringside and hit him with a Flip Dive. Dragon hit Dom with a high kick and then rana’d him into the corner. Dragon hit Dom with a slingshot wrecking ball kick for a nearfall. Dragon took down Dom into an armbar. Dom quickly got to the ropes for a break. Dom turned the tables by hyperextending Dragon’s leg over the top rope.

Dom then missed a DDT on the apron, sending Dragon to the floor with a bloody mouth. Dom then drew heat from the crowd. Dom hit Dragon with a Power Irish Whip in the corner. Dom continued to draw more heat while also gloating in Rey’s direction. Dom worked on Dragon with methodical offense. Dom threw his t-shirt in Dragon’s face again and continued to taunt Rey as he beat up on Dragon. Dom also did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy in front of Rey.

Dom got a nearfall after a slingshot senton. Dom hit Dragon with the Three Amigos. Dom broke up his own pin to continue to mock Rey. Dragon punched Dom and put him in a disjointed Tree of Woe. Dragon then hit Dom with a Double Stomp to send Dom to ringside. Dom and Dragon beat the ten count. Dragon rallied with strikes and hanging superkick. Dragon hit Dom with a hesitation dropkick and another Tree of Woe double stomp for a nearfall due to Dom getting his hand on the ropes.

Dom stopped a running Dragon with a dropkick for a nearfall. Dom and Dragon straded kicks. Dom slipped out of a power bomb and hit Dragon with a nice looking power bomb for a good nearfall. Dom dialed it up. Rey yelled “I hope he slips”. Dom missed a 619. Dragon hit Dom with a sitout power bomb for a nearfall. Dragon Lee then hit Dominik Mysterio with Destino for the clean win.

Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio via pinfall in 10:33 to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Rey cheered and pointed out that he knew Dragon would win as long as Judgment Day wasn’t involved. Rey and Dragon hugged at ringside with Rey telling Dragon to go out and represent Mexico…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good title match. I remember a few years ago where Dom was looking a bit rough when they were trying to push him as the white meat high flying babyface. Even though he still has some growing pains in terms of missing a few moves (everyone makes mistakes) he’s really doing some awesome work as a brat heel, out of the ring and in-ring. This was one of his better “more epic” matches and there were some good nearfalls. He also got a chance to be in there with a solid veteran in Dragon Lee. A bit of a surprising title change, but hopefully this is the start to Dragon being protected a bit more after eating a handful of losses recently on the main roster.

Different shots were shown of Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov arriving from earlier in the day…

Vic Joseph thanked The Hives for providing the song “Countdown to Shutdown” as the theme for Deadline…

Vic sent the show to Alicia Taylor in the ring who laid out the Women’s Iron Survivor Match rules. A bullet point graphic was also shown. The penalty box was set up right next to the announce table at ringside (last year it was next to the entrance ramp)…

Fallon Henley and Blair Davenport started out the Iron Survivor Match (I’m not surprised, as they are two of the best hands in the current NXT Women’s Division)…

2. Women’s Iron Survivor Match.