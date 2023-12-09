Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising” results: Vetter’s review of Brittnie Brooks vs. Masha Slamovich for the Dreamwave Women’s Title, Miyu Yamashita vs. Shazza McKenzie, Hyan vs. Emi Sakura

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 8, 2023 in La Salle, Illinois at the KOC Hall

I’ve seen several shows from this venue, which is about an hour’s drive west of Chicago. This is sold out at maybe 350 fans.

1. Maggie Lee defeated J-Rod at 8:08. J-Rod is tall and looks like a personal trainer. Lee is a tall redhead similar to Isla Dawn, and she’s a good heel. J-Rod hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. I’ve seen J-Rod just a few times and I feel like she’s a white version of Jade Cargill; tall, ultra-athletic, green, with a lot of potential. Lee got a nearfall and threw a fit when she didn’t get the pin. Lee hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. J-Rod hit her own German Suplex and they were both down. J-Rod hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a sideslam for a nearfall. Lee hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Lee nailed a top-rope moonsault for the pin.

* Lee got on the mic and she called the fans “dirty, smelly losers.”

2. Sierra defeated Zamaya via disqualification at 4:51. With her hair sticking straight up, Zamaya’s easy comparison is Bull Nakano. Sierra’s white/blonde hair goes to her lower back; she has a body similar to Rachael Ellering, being a bit thick and strong but not fat, either. Sierra hit a running neckbreaker and a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. They brawled to the floor with Sierra in charge. Zamaya shoved Sierra off the ring apron, with Sierra crashing into the guardrail at 4:00. Zamaya went under the ring and got a chair. Ref Scarlett Donovan tried to confiscate it, but Zamaya shoved Scarlett, then hit Sierra twice with the chair, causing the DQ. The commentators agreed that Zamaya didn’t care about winning here.

3. Rebecca J. Scott defeated Heather Reckless at 10:38. I don’t think I’ve seen Scott before; she is a blonde who skipped to the ring and I immediately compare her to former AEW wrestler/valet The Bunny. Heather is a legit 4’9″ but has had several AEW/ROH TV matches. Scott has the height advantage but I bet she’s only 5’2″ or 5’3″. Heather hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Scott hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Heather hit a running Facewash kick in the corner at 5:00. She hit a running knee to the side of the face, then a Meteora running double-knees for a nearfall. Scott applied a Dragon Sleeper, but Heather reached the ropes at 6:30.

Heather hit a shoulder breaker over her knee. They fought on the top rope, where Heather hit a Spanish Fly at 8:00. She hit a buzzsaw kick. Scott hit a suplex; Heather hit a running knee, and they were both down. Heather hit a Rikishi Driver piledriver for a believable nearfall, and she was shocked that didn’t end the match. Scott nailed a Rollins-style Stomp to the head for the pin. That built nicely.

4. Ivy Malibu and Shelly Benson defeated “The Hale Twins” Briar and Sage Hale at 7:48. I saw the short, athletic Malibu for the first time last month and she’s only been wrestling less than a year. The Hale twins wore high school varsity jackets and jawed at the fans; they lost an AEW TV match to Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose back in March. They look like 18-year-old versions of Ronda Rousey, and the commentators said they aren’t opposed to using ‘twin magic’ to confuse the ref. Benson and Malibu wore sexy Santa’s Little Helpers outfits. The Twins attacked from behind, and they worked over Benson in their corner. Ivy finally made the hot tag at 6:00 and she hit an X-Factor faceplant, then a spinebuster, for a nearfall. Ivy put one twin on her shoulders, and Shelley hit a Doomsday Device clothesline for the pin. Okay action. The Twins are completely identical.

5. Zayda Steel (w/manager) defeated Xia Brookside at 5:14. Zayda was on the live MLW “One Shot” in New York a day ago, and she’s a heel here. The bell sounded, but her manager ordered her out of the ring so we could “re-do her entrance,” and this time with more crowd enthusiasm. Of course, this just led to more boos. Xia rolled to the floor and whipped Zayda into the guardrail. In the ring, Xia hit a flying crossbody block at 2:00. Zayda hit a running knee to the chest. Xia hit a series of clotheslines and a head-scissors takedown at 4:30, then a running neckbreaker. The male manager tried to interfere, so Xia lunged at him. Zayda immediately got a rollup with a handful of tights for the pin. This should have been much, much longer.

6. Emi Sakura defeated Hyan at 11:27. I always say that Hyan is the Latina version of Deonna Purrazzo, in her poise, her ring gear, and her overall style. Hyan has the height advantage as they opened in a test of strength. Emi tied her in the ropes and ‘sipped on her invisible tea,’ and she was in control. Emi tied her in a surfboard at 5:00. Hyan fired back with a delayed vertical suplex. Emi nailed an impressive swinging faceplant at 7:00. Hyan put her feet around Emi’s head and flipped her head-first into the corner. Hyan nailed a spear for a believable nearfall.

Hyan hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 9:00. Hyan hit a top-rope missile dropkick. They began trading chops. Emi hit a short-arm clothesline, then a Tiger Driver with a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Emi then held Hyan upside down before hitting the backbreaker over the knee for the clean pin. That was really good.

7. Miyu Yamashita defeated Shazza McKenzie at 10:59. Miyu also wrestled at MLW’s “One Shot” a night earlier; the commentators pointed out that these two wrestled each other recently on a Ring of Honor show. Miyu offered a handshake but Shazza kicked the hand away. Standing swtches to open. Shazza hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:00, so Miyu returned her own stiff kick to the spine, and she hit a series of kicks as Shazza was in the ropes. Shazza took control of the match and kept Miyu grounded. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 6:00.

Miyu hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron as Shazza stood on the floor. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Miyu applied a modified Anaconda Vice. Shazza hit a Saito Suplex, then a running kneestrike into the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. Miyu hit a Death Valley Driver move for a believable nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Shazza ducked the Skull Kck. Miyu hit a couple of Mafia Kicks to the chest, then she nailed the Skull Kick/spin kick to the side of the head for the pin. That was impressive.

* A short video package aired of Brittnie Brooks becoming the first-ever women’s champion a few months ago, and immediately being challenged, in a submitted video, by Masha Slamovich.

8. Brittnie Brooks defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 12:43. Fans pelted Masha with streamers before the bell. They locked up but Masha easily shoved Brittnie to the mat. Masha hit a belly-to-belly suplex and a snap suplex. Brittnie hit some deep armdrags, then a dive through the ropes onto Masha at 2:00. Masha hit a doublestomp to the chest, and she tied Brooks up on the mat, and she tied Brittnie in a Camel Clutch at 4:30 and cranked back on Brittnie’s head and face. She hit a spin kick to the chest that leveled Brittnie.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brittnie hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded rollups. They traded forearms and headbutts whle on their knees. Masha nailed a Buzzsaw Kick. Brittnie hit a reverse headplant for a nearfall at 11:00. Masha caught her with a kick to the head, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. Masha nailed a Helluva Kick. They fought on the second rope, and Brittnie hit a reverse headplant for the clean pin! That was really good, and I truly am surprised to see a clean win here for Brittnie.

* Brittnie celebrated with her title belt. Zayda Steel and Maggie Lee walked to ringside, circled Brittnie, and beat her down. Zamaya appeared out of nowhere and she also stomped on Brittnie. “What is happening here?” a commentator said.

Final Thoughts: A really good show highlighted by three very strong matches to conclude it. I know they’ve met before, but Shazza-Yamashita earns best match, even though there was no doubt who was winning. I’ll take Hyan-Emi for second place, with the main event third. Masha always delivers and the young Brittnie is progressing nicely and held up her own end of that match. I was pleasantly surprised to see Brittnie go over clean, as that will really boost her standing in the eyes of the fans.

Really, my biggest complaint is I wish a pair of short matches had been longer. Xia Brookside is better as a whiny, pouting heel. I’ll stand by my comparison of the Hale twins to a young Ronda Rousey; if they were filming a movie about Rousey’s life right now, these two would easily be able to play Ronda in her college years. The more green wrestlers on the first half of the show did well, and nothing here dragged. This show is up at IWTV and gets a strong recommendation. Meanwhile, Dreamwave has another show tonight with both mens and women’s matches.