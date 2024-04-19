Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising: Women’s Athletes 2” results (4/19): Vetter’s review of Billie Starkz and Brittnie Brooks vs. Zayda Steel and Maggie Lee, Gabby Forza vs. Amira, Emi Sakura vs. Viva Van

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising: Women’s Athletes 2”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 19, 2024 in La Salle, Illinois at the KOC Hall

This venue is about a one-hour drive west of downtown Chicago. This is a small room with about 400 fans in attendance; this show sold out a long time ago. We have a whopping 12 matches announced in advance. Of the top indy female talents I’ve seen in the past year, this show has more than half of the top 20. Just a truly top-notch lineup on paper. This is the first show of two nights here; Saturday’s show has a mix of men’s and women’s matches. Joe Dombrowski and Kyle Fields provided commentary; Fields really played up the heelish color analysis. Val Capone did ring announcing.

1. Maki Itoh defeated Black Swan at 9:22. I think I’ve seen Black Swan before; she dances to the ring and her dark ballet gimmick is pretty self-explanatory. (Fields inexplicably said it was a “surprise” she is here, when she was in the announced lineup.) BS has the height advantage and they locked up on the mat. Black Swan did the splits; Itoh tried and fell over. Itoh hit a Kokeshi at 2:00. Swan hit some kicks in the corner. They brawled to the floor, with Swan in charge. In the ring, Itoh hit a bulldog at 5:00. Itoh hit a snap suplex, then a Facewash in the corner. Itoh nailed a DDT on the ring apron at 7:30. She hit a superplex back into the ring, then a running dropkick, then a DDT. She leapt off the top rope, caught Swan’s head, and nailed another DDT for the pin.

2. Kylie Rae defeated Jazmin Allure at 8:49. Allure wore sparkly red and she’s had several AEW TV matches. Dombrowski talked about Kylie recently becoming a mother and just returning to the ring. Standing switches to open and Allure worked the left arm. She applied a leglock around Kyle’s neck and kept her grounded. Kylie hit a deep armdrag at 3:00. Allure hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, then a basement dropkick to the chin in the corner, and she applied a sleeper on the mat. Kylie hit some clotheslines at 6:00 and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. Allure hit a running stunner for a nearfall. Jazmin hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 8:00, but the ref saw she had her feet on the ropes. She jawed at the ref. Kylie nailed a Superkick for the clean pin. Good match.

3. Briar Hale and Sage Hale defeated Dani Mo and Emily Jaye at 7:27. The Hale twins wrestled on the first Uprising show; it’s the only time I’ve seen them before; I compared them to Ronda Rousey in looks then and I’ll stick to that description. Mo is the athletic, blonde East Coast veteran. I don’t know if I’ve seen the dark-haired Jaye before. The Hales refused handshakes and kicked their opponents in their stomachs. Mo tossed teammate Jaye over the top rope onto the Hales on the floor at 1:30. Dombrowski told the story of Jaye; she trained under Tyler Breeze and has been wrestling about 18 months. The Hales began working over Jay in their corner. They hit a team uranage at 3:30.

“These Hales are so aggressive, they used to be triplets but they ate the other one in the womb,” Kyle said and that made me laugh. Kyle pointed out they are dressed differently, as one is in a singlet, while the other has a top and bottom, and he was perplexed they aren’t dressed identically for some ‘twin magic’ switching. Dani got the hot tag at 6:00 and hit a series of kicks. Jaye got back in and hit a Lungblower. Mo walked the top rope and hit a springboard crossbody block. Jaye tried to get a pin but the ref told her that Hale wasn’t legal. One of the twins grabbed Jaye, got a rollup, and scored the flash pin. I enjoyed this. Dombrowski said the referee recognized that Jaye tried to pin the wrong Hale sister because of their different outfits.

4. Tara Zep defeated Alice Crowley at 10:01. Tattoo-covered Zep is like a scary Joker/Harley Quinn; she looks like Ruby Soho but with white face paint. Crowley, who has dark hair halfway down her back, attacked from behind to begin the match and she immediately threw a door into the ring. Joe said Zep has only been wrestling a year; she dove through the ropes onto Crowley at 2:00. They brawled on the floor. Crowley threw a chair at Zep’s head at 5:00 and I really hate that. Crowley tried a suplex on the floor, but Zep blocked it, and Tara hit her own snap suplex. They got back in the ring, and Tara hit her with a kendo stick at 7:00. Zep set up a door bridge, but it allowed Crowley time to recover and attack her. Zep hit a second-rope elbow drop on Crowley, sending them both through the door bridge, for the pin. Good brawl; this felt different than the first three matches.

5. Megan Bayne defeated Masha Slamovich at 11:48. I actually thought this was going to be the main event, as this could really be good. Again, Bayne is the Amazon woman, looking very much like a gladiator in a Wonder Woman movie. Some standing switches and they traded forearm strikes at 1:00. Bayne knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Masha nailed a decapitating clothesline and a stiff kick to the spine, then a penalty kick to the chest. Bayne hit a series of clotheslines and a belly-to-belly suplex at 3:30. Masha hit some chops. Megan caught her for a powerslam for a nearfall. Bayne hit a Stinger Splash and another suplex for a nearfall.

Bayne hit some kicks. Masha dropped Bayne into the middle turnbuckle. Bayne applied a Boston Crab, but Masha got to the ropes at 7:30. Bayne mounted her and hit some punches. Masha hit a spinning back fist and a spin kick to the head, then her rolling kick, and they were both down. Bayne hit a Mafia Kick at 9:30. Masha hit a Flatliner (almost a Sister Abigail-style) for a believable nearfall. Bayne nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Masha hit a release German Suplex, then a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall at 11:00. This crowd is really into this one. Bayne nailed an F5, then a Tombstone Piledriver for the clean pin. An excellent match, and it came with a surprisingly clean pin.

6. Trish Adora defeated Shazza McKenzie at 9:49. An intense lockup to open. Trish sat her on the top turnbuckle and backed away. Trish tied up the left arm behind Shazza’s back and stomped on it at 2:30! She did the splits across Shazza’s back. Adora applied an Octopus as Shazza was upside down on Trish’s knee at 4:00. Shazza began working Trish’s left arm. They traded chops, with Adora’s being louder. Trish hit a Mafia Kick and they were both down at 6:30. Trish hit a Black Hole Slam backbreaker over her knee then a Bubba Bomb for a nearfall.

Shazza dropped her face-first on the top turnbuckle, then hit a running face wash in the corner for a nearfall at 8:00. Shazza went for the Splits Stunner but Trish avoided it, and Trish hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a believable nearfall. Shazza hit a Saito Suplex. They traded rollup attempts. Trish hit a Jarrett-Style Stroke, then she Mousetrapped both arms and got the pin. Really good stuff.

7. Zamaya defeated Mia Friday at 6:54. With her hair straight up on top of her head, I always think Zamaya looks like a scary Bull Nakano. I saw Friday on a Reality of Wrestling show from Texas in February; she is a thin Black woman of average size. Zamaya is bigger and easily shoved her to the mat. She tossed Mia across the ring by her hair and got a nearfall at 2:30. She hit a running Stinger Splash in the corner, then she tied Mia up on the mat. Friday hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 5:30, then a springboard bulldog for a nearfall. Zamaya nailed a spear! She hit a chokeslam powerbomb for the clean pin. Good match but I felt the winner was never in doubt.

8. Hyan defeated Miyu Yamashita at 11:27. Standing switches early and good reversals, and Hyan worked the left leg. She hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:00. Miyu hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Miyu hit a hard kick to the head in the corner and got a nearfall, and she switched to a Fujiwara Armbar. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron at 7:30. Hyan hit a bodyslam onto the ring apron and they both collapsed to the floor. In the ring, Hyan applied a front guillotine choke, but Miyu escaped and hit a running knee for a believable nearfall at 10:00.

Hyan went for a Road to Valhalla, but instead she hit a Wheelbarrow German Suplex. However, Miyu popped to her feet and hit a Skull Kick, but Hyan kicked out at one! Miyu hit a hard boot to the chest, then a buzzsaw kick. Hyan hit the Road To Valhalla faceplant for the clean pin! That’s a big upset in my eyes.

9. Rebecca Scott defeated Janai Kai, J-Rod, and Vertvixen in a four-way to win the vacant Alternative Title at 9:15. Janai channeled her inner Bret Hart and gave away her glasses to a young girl in the front row. Scott lost to Tay Conti in an AEW TV match and I’ve seen her a few times in Wrestling Open; she’s blonde and of average height. J-Rod is really tall and an athletic trainer and has really impressed me. J-Rod hit a German Suplex on Rebecca. Vertvixen hit a diving forearm strike on Kai at 2:00. Kai hit a Mafia Kick on J-Rod for a nearfall. She hit kicks on each opponent in different corners. “She reminds me of peak Low Ki,” Dombrowski said of Kai, noting they have the same viciousness and kicking style. Nice comparison.

Vertvixen hit a Helluva Kick on Kai at 5:00. J-Rod hit back suplex. Vertvixen hit a Wheelbarrow German Suplex on Rebecca. J-Rod dove through the ropes but she hit her foot on the middle rope and she crashed to the floor at 6:30. Scary landing but she immediately hopped to her feet. Vertvixen hit a springboard spin kick on J-Rod. Kai hit a spin kick on Rebecca. Vertvixen hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Kai for a nearfall at 8:00. Rebecca and Vertvixen traded forearm strikes, and Vert hit a swinging face plant for a believable nearfall. Rebecca applied a crossarm breaker out of nowhere, and Vertvixen tapped out! That’s a bit of a surprise, too.

10. Emi Sakura defeated Viva Van at 11:00 even. This should be really good, too. They tied up in a knuckle lock in the first minute. Emi hit some Mongolian Chops, and she whipped Viva across the ring by her hair. Emi tied her in a surfboard at 3:00 and she was in charge early. Viva hit an Eat D’feat, a rolling kick, and a hard chop in the corner. Vivan hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00. Emi fired back with a swinging face plant, and she hit her chops in the corner, then a crossbody block into the corner. Emi hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall.

Viva hit an axe kick to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 7:30. They traded chops in the center of the ring. Emi hit a spinning back elbow. Viva hit a Meteora running double knees for a nearfall at 10:00. Emi got a magistral cradle for a believable nearfall. Emi butterflied Viva’s arms while holding her upside down, held her a few seconds, then nailed a backbreaker over her knee for the pin. That was really hard-hitting. Emi refused a post-mach handshake and left the ring.

11. Gabby Forza defeated Amira at 9:03. Worth pointing out that Forza is based on the East Coast; I see her a lot in Wrestling Open, while Amira is based out of the Pacific Northwest, so surreal they are meeting in the middle of the country. Forza is the powerhouse similar to Rachael Ellering or Dani Luna. Amira also is quite strong and is like a shorter Raquel Gonzalez. Forza has only been in the ring for 13 months; it shows how her strength has opened doors for her. An intense lockup to open. Dombrowski said these two were both nominees for Pro Wrestling Illustrated”s “Rookie of the Year.” Shoulder tackles with neither budging. Forza put her on her shoulders and hit an airplane spin at 1:30.

Amira hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Gabby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Guerrilla Press slam at 3:00. Amira hit a German Suplex. Gabby got her up for a delayed vertical suplex, but Amira escaped and hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Amira hit a side slam for a nearfall at 5:30. Amira hit a Code Red for a nearfall. Gabby hit a German Suplex at 7:00, then some clotheslines, then a fallaway slam. She nailed a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Gabby is bleeding from her nose, and Amira hit a German Suplex, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:30. Gabby hit a suplex and a spear, then the Jackhammer for the clean pin. That was hard-hitting, too. Hard to believe how new both of these two are to the business.

* “Bliz,” a Black man walked through the curtain to interrupt. However, Maggie Lee came out and walked right past him and ignored him. Worth reiterating how TALL the curly redhead Maggie is.

12. Zayda Steel and Maggie Lee defeated Brittnie Brooks and Billie Starkz at 15:49. Brittnie is the real-life Barbie Doll. Zayda has been a great heel in MLW. Maggie and Billie opened and worked each other’s arms. I think all four women are 22 or younger. Zayda entered and the heels worked over Billie in their corner. Brittnie got the hot tag at 4:00, and the babyfaces hit a team backbreaker over their knees on Maggie. Billie hit some kicks to Maggie’s face. Zayda hit a DDT on Billie on the ring apron, and the heels began working over Billie. Maggie cranked back on both arms and hit a Stomp to the small of the back at 7:00.

Billie and Zayda hit simultaneous rolling forearms and both went down. Brittnie and Maggie got in, and Brittnie hit a clothesline and was fired up. She hit a bulldog for a nearfall. All four fought in the ring. The babyfaces hit stereo suplexes at 10:00. They each hit a dive through the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Zayda hit a tornado DDT on Billie for a nearfall at 11:30. Billie hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Zayda. Brittnie and Maggie tagged back in, and Brooks hit a German Suplex. Maggie hit a second-rope superplex, then an Alabama Slam into the corner, then a Helluva Kick on Brooks.

Maggie hit a running doublestomp on Brittnie, then she slammed Zayda onto Brittnie. Maggie hit a top-rope moonsault on Brittnie, but Billie hit a Swanton to break up a pin. Brittnie hit a slingshot elbow drop and all four women were down at 14:30. Billie accidentally hit a roundhouse kick to Brittnie’s face!! Zayda immediately hit an Unprettier face plant on Brittnie. However, Maggie hit a blind tag and the heels argued, and Maggie tossed Zayda to the floor! Maggie then hit a second top-rope moonsault to pin Brittnie! The women’s champion takes the pinfall loss (obviously title not on the line.) That was really good action.

* Maggie Lee and Zayda Steel argued some more, then they brawled. Brittnie jumped in and brawled with both. These three women are in a three-way match on Saturday!

Final Thoughts: What a tremendous show. Just truly a top-notch all women’s show. I loved Masha-Bayne for best match, the main event for second, and Hyan-Yamashita for third. But there are so many good choices here. The four-way was nonstop action with a surprise winner. Gabby and Amira pounded on each other. Emi-Van was really good. I really liked how they slyly pointed out the Hale twins weren’t wearing identical clothing, but then how it wound up playing a factor in their win.

The first Uprising show in December featured eight matches from 18 women (seven singles matches and one tag.) Of those, 13 were back on Uprising 2. I get the sense this was the show that every female indy competitor wanted to be on. The crowd was hot for the whole show, which clocked in at about three hours even. I chose to watch this live and save Smackdown for later, and I’m glad I saw this before reading anything about it. I imagine IWTV will get this posted as quickly as possible, as this is a very buzz worthy show.