WWE Backlash France lineup: The updated card for next month’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash France premium live event that will be held on Saturday, May 4 in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena.
-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship
-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
Powell’s POV: AJ Styles beat LA Knight on Friday’s Smackdown to become No. 1 contender. The Backlash main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. The event will stream live in the United States on Peacock.
