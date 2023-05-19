WWE to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been vacated due to an injury suffered by Liv Morgan. A four-way match will be held on the May 29 (Memorial Day) edition of WWE Raw to determine the new champions. The match will feature Morgan’s partner Raquel Rodrigez and a partner of her choosing vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky.

Powell’s POV: Morgan appeared to suffer a shoulder injury while working with Dakota Kai based on the footage that was shown on Smackdown. Meanwhile, Bayley also stated that Kai was injured during the match, which seems to explain why Bayley is teaming with Sky in the tournament. My guess is that Rousey and Baszler win the titles. But I wouldn’t complain if they surprised us by having Deville and Green become the new champions.