WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for the Night of Champions go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The KO Show with guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

-Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez and a partner vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena because the crew will be in Saudi Arabia next week.

Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).