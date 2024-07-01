What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

July 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s World Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

