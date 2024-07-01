WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship (Priest agreed to leave The Judgment Day if he loses, Rollins won’t be allowed to challenge for the title while Priest is champion if Rollins loses)

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and one TBD)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, LA Knight, and one TBD)

-Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag match

Powell’s POV: The final MITB qualifiers on tonight’s Raw feature Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in Triple Threat matches. It has not specified which three members of The Bloodline will be in the six-man tag match.

Join me for my live review beginning with either a pre-show match or the main card at 6CT/7ET. I will be covering the show live and a same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).