NXT TV preview: The lineup for the final show of 2020

December 24, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Year End Awards for 2020.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that they didn’t announce more matches for next week’s show considering that they will be running opposite the first week of AEW’s New Year’s Smash. Themed shows typically perform well for both promotions. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

