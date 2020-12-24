AEW Dynamite preview: The New Year’s Smash night one lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Jon Moxley returns.

-Jake Hager vs. Wardlow.

-Chris Jericho on color commentary.

Powell’s POV: AEW will be live on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The January 6 New Year’s Smash night two includes an appearance by Snoop Dogg, Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. Jurassic Express, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.