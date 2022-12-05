AEW Rampage rating for the show headlined by an AEW All-Atlantic Title match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 361,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 411,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition, which aired at 3CT/4ET on Black Friday afternoon.

Powell’s POV: Lousy numbers for Rampage, which finished 60th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The December 3, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 499,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese for the TNT Championship.