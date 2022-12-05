WWE Smackdown on FS1 rating for the Smackdown World Cup final

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 902,000 viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.166 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished fifth in the Friday cable ratings with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The last time Smackdown aired on FS1 was on October 28 when the show delivered 835,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating. The December 3, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.030 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Brock Lesnar return appearance.