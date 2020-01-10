WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches and Miz TV 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-The Usos vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

-John Morrison on Miz TV

-Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. Join Jake Barnett for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available later tonight or on Saturday morning.



