Paul Burchill says Disney wasn’t happy about his WWE pirate gimmick, raves about Drew McIntyre

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Paul Burchill

On Drew McIntyre: “[McIntyre] is just an absolute unit, it’s just ridiculous. He’s so good, just tight, and just looks like a killer. It’s great really. I really like him, I enjoy watching him. Certain guys, you just make a point of trying to see and trying to watch and everything. He’s definitely one. He’s probably that for a lot of people, where they’re like ‘Oh, I’m gonna watch this. This is going to be good. Something’s gonna happen here.’ Yeah, he’s killing it, and [he had a] great resurgence.”

On his Pirate gimmick in WWE: “I would have loved to have done more, I would have loved to be able to continue it, but I’m not sure that the bigger company than WWE was not too happy about it, so that’s where it ended. Yep, it was Disney, so it wasn’t gonna keep going for too long on network TV. It was a shame, but it was fine. The plan was to evolve it, make it more edgy, but still be a very [childlike] and directed character and just a fun kind of underneath babyface one.”

The Pirate debut on WWE TV: “I walk out to the ring and there’s this seventy-five-foot rope hanging from the ceiling and I’m like, ‘Oh, I really do have a rope? Cool!’ And then my first time going I realized that you have to wear gloves. There were challenges of bringing the pirate character to life.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, OVW, FWA, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, Al Snow, WWE, Vince McMahon, William Regal, David Taylor, Hurricane, ECW, comedy in wrestling, Pirates of the Caribbean, his release, and more.