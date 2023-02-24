WWE reportedly running a pair of PLE events in May

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will hold a Backlash on Saturday, May 6, and will also hold the King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, May 27, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Both events will be premium live events that will stream on Peacock in the United States.

Powell’s POV: WWE is ditching the WrestleMania Backlash name in favor of just reverting to Backlash. The more notable news is that King and Queen of the Ring will be held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend in the United States. AEW will run its Double Or Nothing pay-per-view the next night. With pro wrestling companies flooding holiday weekends, I’m still waiting for a WWE Season’s Beatings PLE to be held on Christmas morning live from a stadium in Bethlehem.