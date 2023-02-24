What's happening...

WWE reportedly running a pair of PLE events in May

February 24, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will hold a Backlash on Saturday, May 6, and will also hold the King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, May 27, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Both events will be premium live events that will stream on Peacock in the United States.

Powell’s POV: WWE is ditching the WrestleMania Backlash name in favor of just reverting to Backlash. The more notable news is that King and Queen of the Ring will be held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend in the United States. AEW will run its Double Or Nothing pay-per-view the next night. With pro wrestling companies flooding holiday weekends, I’m still waiting for a WWE Season’s Beatings PLE to be held on Christmas morning live from a stadium in Bethlehem.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.