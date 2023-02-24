AEW’s Jeff Hardy had his license suspended for ten years

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy had his driver’s license suspended for ten years following his June 2022 Volusia County, Florida arrest for DUI, according to Josh Nason of F4Wonline.com. Hardy, who had two prior DUI arrests, was sentenced to 38 days in jail, but he was given credit for the 38 days he’d already served, meaning he did not receive additional jail time. Hardy was also sentenced to two years probation, court-mandated DUI school or a drug rehabilitation program, and community service. Hardy is also required to pay $4,586 in fines and court fees.

Powell’s POV: It is believed that Hardy remains under AEW suspension. The big question I have now is whether he actually underwent medical testing for head trauma. Although Hardy appeared to be highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest last summer, he told police that he was on his way to a “brain scan.” Of course, Hardy has no obligation to comment on anything related to his personal medical information. I simply hope that he followed through with the medical testing if it was a legitimate concern.