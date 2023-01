CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Ethan Page, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, Jade Cargill and Leila Grey vs. Jaida Vanity and Jordyn Vanity, and more (26:33)…

Click here to stream or download the January 20 AEW Rampage audio review.

